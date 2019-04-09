Giants' Kevin Pillar: Blasts first career grand slam
Pillar went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres.
After 695 games in a Blue Jays uniform without a grand slam, it took Pillar only six games as a Giant to launch one. The homer was his first extra-base hit of the year -- for either squad -- and may have been a sign the 30-year-old is ready to find his way out of some early-season doldrums that have saddled Pillar with a .303 OPS through 11 games.
