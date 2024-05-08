Harrison (3-1) earned the win over the Rockies on Tuesday, tossing seven shutout innings while allowing four hits and two walks. He struck out two.

Harrison twirled another gem Tuesday night, this time in the hitter-friendly Coors Field. He tossed a career-best seven scoreless frames and has now allowed just one run over his last 18 innings pitched. Harrison battled control issues in Triple-A but seems to have shrugged off any concerns thus far. Through eight starts, Harrison has gone at least six innings and issued two or less walks five times. He's now down to a 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB in 45 innings and projects for a matchup at home against the Reds over the weekend.