Harrison allowed one run on three hits and five walks while striking out seven batters over five innings in a no-decision against Boston on Thursday.

Harrison issued a season-high five free passes -- as many as he had handed out over six starts coming into the contest -- but managed to continuously get out of trouble, as none of the batters he put on base via walk came around to score. The southpaw thus managed to emerge with a no-decision, though his high pitch count of 95 offerings limited him to five frames and prevented him from picking up what could have been his fifth quality start of the campaign. Though Harrison has settled for a no-decision in each of his past two appearances, he's allowed just one run while fanning 14 batters over 11 frames during that span.