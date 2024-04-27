Harrison didn't factor in the decision Friday against the Pirates after he struck out seven and allowed five hits and no walks across six scoreless innings.

Harrison generated 13 swinging strikes on 93 pitches as he gave up fewer than three earned runs in a start for the first time since his season debut. The right-hander missed out on his third win, however, as the Giants didn't score until Patrick Bailey's walk-off, three-run homer in the ninth. Harrison has a 4.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB over 33 innings through five starts this season.