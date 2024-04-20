Harrison took a no-decision Saturday versus the Diamondbacks, permitting three runs on six hits and one walk over four innings. He notched five strikeouts.

Harrison had a 1-2-3 second inning but labored in all three of his other frames, ultimately getting pulled after throwing 74 pitches over just four innings. He averaged just 91.9 mph with his four-seamer, which is down 1.3 mph from his average for the year. If there are silver linings, it's Harrison striking out more than a batter per frame and also not giving up any home runs, as bat-missing and the long ball have been issues in his first four starts. His next outing should come at home against the Pirates.