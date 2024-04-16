Harrison (2-1) earned the win Monday, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over 6.0 innings against the Marlins. He struck out two.

Harrison turned in another solid outing Monday, yielding three or fewer runs for the third time in four starts. However, Harrison gave up a solo home run to Avisail Garcia in the second inning for his fifth long ball allowed on the year. After a solid rookie campaign, Harrison has proven to be a reliable arm in the back end of San Francisco's rotation. The 22-year-old is expected to make another start Saturday against the D-Backs.