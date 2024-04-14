Webb (1-1) pitched seven innings in Saturday's win over the Rays, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out four.

Webb kept the Rays' lineup at bay throughout the contest despite allowing the leadoff man to reach base in three of his seven innings of work. The right-hander threw 20 first-pitch strikes and produced 14 ground balls on the day, while going at least six innings for the third time in four starts to open the season. Webb has surrendered just one home run so far on the season, though on the downside, he's also allowed 23 hits over his last 17.2 innings.