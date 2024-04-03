Webb (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Dodgers, surrendering five runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

Webb failed to complete four full innings Tuesday, struggling mightily with the Dodgers gauntlet of a lineup. Mookie Betts took him yard for a solo homer in the third inning, while Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Gavin Lux each notched extra-base hits. Even with a 6.52 ERA through two starts this season, fantasy managers should maintain confidence in Webb considering he hasn't finished a season with an ERA worse than 3.25 since 2020. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Padres on Sunday for a second time in 2024 after giving up two runs over six innings against them on Opening Day.