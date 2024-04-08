Webb yielded two runs on 10 hits over seven innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out three in the win over San Diego.

Webb allowed just one run through five innings before the Giants added another run in the sixth. He's uncharacteristically coughed up 22 hits through 16.2 frames in three starts this season. Webb forced just three whiffs on 38 swings after getting four swinging strikes on 32 swings in his last appearance. The 27-year-old now owns a 4.86 ERA with a 13:4 K:BB through 16.2 innings. His next start is lined up to be in Tampa Bay.