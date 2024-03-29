Webb went six innings and didn't factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Padres. He struck out five over six innings and gave up two runs on five hits and two walks.

The 2023 NL Cy Young runner-up picked up where he left off last season, delivering a quality start during his first outing of the 2024 campaign. Webb held the Padres scoreless up until the fifth frame, where he allowed both runs to be scored as part of a three-hit inning. While his primary value is his durability -- throwing at least 190 innings in two straight seasons -- and a strong K:BB (194:31 in 2023), he could face similar issues picking up wins this season due to a lack of run support.