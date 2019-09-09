Giants' Logan Webb: On track to start Wednesday
Webb is slated to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Pirates.
After word surfaced over the weekend that Johnny Cueto (elbow) would return from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday, Webb looked at risk of having his next start skipped, if not bumped from the rotation entirely. Instead, the Giants will merely push the rookie back a day in the pitching schedule after he was roughed up for eight runs (seven earned) in 2.2 innings in start in St. Louis last week. Webb delivered three mostly promising starts before the blowup, so he'll get a chance to redeem himself in a home matchup versus a 62-81 Pirates squad.
