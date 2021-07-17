Webb did not factor in the decision against St. Louis on Friday, hurling four innings and allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out two.

The right-hander picked up only two punchouts in the contest, but he was otherwise effective, limiting the Cardinals to a fourth-inning run. He is still building back up after missing over a month with a right shoulder strain, however, and was therefore unable to go deep enough Friday to qualify for the win. Webb has given up only one run across seven innings since returning from the injured list July 9, which could help him maintain a spot with the big club, at least temporarily. He tentatively lines up to next face the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday.