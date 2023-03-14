Gonzalez is undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a herniated disc in his lower back, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The procedure comes with a 16-week recovery estimate, per Baggarly, which means that Gonzalez is sure to miss at least the first half of the 2023 season. He was bothered by back issues for much of the 2022 campaign and slashed just .254/.323/.360 across 350 plate appearances for San Francisco. At least the 27-year-old outfielder can now look forward to putting those back troubles in the past whenever he does finish up the lengthy rehab process.