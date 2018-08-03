Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Gets fourth win
Bumgarner (4-4) allowed one earned run on seven hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Bumgarner allowed 10 baserunners but managed to limit the damage by stranding nine runners on base. While his ERA will benefit from the effort, the other indicators are troubling as he generated only 11 swinging strikes on 101 total pitches and allowed the Diamondbacks to foul off 29 pitches. Bumgarner has struggled to put away hitters all season -- he has just a 7.5 K/9 mark -- but perhaps more concerning is his 3.7 BB/9 through 66.2 innings.
