Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Records quality start
Bumgarner (0-2) allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Dodgers.
Bumgarner was uncharacteristically poor locating his pitches Saturday, walking four and allowing two home runs, While he still managed to record a baseline quality start, it is clear that Bumgarner is not yet pitching at full strength as he has struck out just nine batters in 17.2 innings this season on top of his struggles with command. However, he is getting fully stretched out, as he threw a season-high 112 pitches in this start. He'll look to improve upon this effort in his next outing, likely to come Thursday against the Padres.
