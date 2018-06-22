Giants' Mark Melancon: Records first save

Melancon allowed a hit and struck out one to earn his first save of the season Thursday against the Padres.

Melancon earned his first save since June 20, 2017 after replacing Madison Bumgarner to begin the ninth inning. It's now unclear who the Giants' primary closer will be as Sam Dyson -- the named closer when Hunter Strickland (hand) went to the disabled list-- was likely unavailable for Thursday's game after pitching in three consecutive games. Given his contract and prior experience as an elite closer, signs point to Melancon getting more opportunities going forward. However, he'll have to prove his durability as he has yet to pitch in consecutive games this season.