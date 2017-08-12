Giants' Mark Melancon: Will be activated Saturday
Melancon (elbow) will be activated ahead of Saturday's game against the Nationals, Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
According to Baggarly, either Miguel Gomez or Carlos Moncrief could be optioned to clear space for Melancon. The initial expectation is that Melancon won't immediately reclaim closing duties upon his return, but he'll likely be ready to reprise that role after he gets a few lower-leverage appearances under his belt. With that, Sam Dyson will likely serve as the Giants' closer for at least a few more games.
