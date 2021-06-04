Dubon went 0-for-1 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Cubs.

Dubon replaced Wilmer Flores (hamstring) at third base in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Dubon reached on a fielder's choice. He then stole second and advanced to third on an error before coming around to score on a Donovan Solano sacrifice fly. Dubon is slashing .236/.273/.374 with four home runs, 17 RBI, 12 runs scored and two steals across 132 plate appearances. His defensive versatility will allow him to continue seeing semi-regular playing time.