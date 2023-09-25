Conforto isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against San Diego, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Conforto will take a seat Monday evening with the Giants slated to face off against lefty Blake Snell. Heliot Ramos gets the nod in right field and is set to bat eighth in Conforto's stead.
