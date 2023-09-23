Conforto isn't in the Giants' lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The lefty-hitting Conforto will sit as the Dodgers send the lefty-throwing Clayton Kershaw to the mound. The Giants will send out Austin Slater, Tyler Fitzgerald and Luis Matos to start across the outfield Saturday.
