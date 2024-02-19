Conforto is expected to handle an everyday role in left field, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Prior to the Jorge Soler signing, Conforto was projected as the designated hitter, but that has changed. It's still early in spring training, and there's a chance another outfielder could infringe on Conforto's role, namely Luis Matos. Blake Sabol also played some left field in 2023, but for now, it's Conforto's job to lose.