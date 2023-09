Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Yastrzemski's fourth-inning blast proved to be all the Giants needed in this contest. Prior to Friday, he was in a 2-for-23 slump over his previous eight games. The outfielder is at 15 homers, 43 RBI, 54 runs scored, two stolen bases, 23 doubles and a .245/.335/.468 slash line through 98 games this season. He continues to be one of the Giants' few near-everyday players when healthy.