Yastrzemski (shoulder) will bat third while serving as the Giants' designated hitter in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.

Yastrzemski has been limited in the early part of Giants camp while he recovers from a left shoulder impingement, but manager Bob Melvin has said that he doesn't expect the health concern to affect Yastrzemski's readiness for Opening Day. The 33-year-old still looks like he'll require some additional time to finish up his throwing program, however, so he could draw a few starts at DH prior to playing the field. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, Yastrzemski is scheduled to throw from 110 to 120 feet this week before the Giants provide another update regarding when he might be ready to man the outfield.