Yastrzemski is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Guardians, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants don't have a single lefty bat (switch-hitter Patrick Bailey notwithstanding) in there against southpaw Logan Allen. Yastrzemski is 11-for-19 with two homers over his last six games.
