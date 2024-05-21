Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Yastrzemski will avoid a matchup with southpaw Martin Perez on Tuesday. Instead, Ryan McKenna will bat seventh and play right field.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Launches fourth homer•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Goes deep in victory•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Lifts homer in win•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Idle versus southpaw•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sits against lefty Wednesday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sitting vs. southpaw•