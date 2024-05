Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The lefty-hitting Yastrzemski will get a breather in the series finale while southpaw Cristopher Sanchez toes the rubber for Philadelphia. Luis Matos will slide over from his usual spot in center field and pick up a start in right field in Yastrzemski's stead.