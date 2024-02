Yastrzemski could be limited for the first 7-to-10 days of Giants camp because of a left shoulder impingement, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Yastrzemski is still able to play catch from 90 feet and isn't limited from a hitting perspective, so the injury doesn't seem like something for his fantasy managers to be overly concerned about. The 33-year-old is currently projected to serve as San Francisco's right fielder against right-handed pitching.