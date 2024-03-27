Yastrzemski will likely go on the paternity list during the first weekend of the season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Yastrzemski still expects to be available Thursday for the Giants' first regular-season game, but the 33-year-old outfielder will be away from the team shortly afterward to spend time with his expanding family.
