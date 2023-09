Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Rockies.

The steal was Yastrzemski's second of the season. He's never had more than five in a campaign, and it makes sense that he's been reluctant to run after a year plagued by hamstring injuries. The outfielder has struggled lately, going 3-for-20 (.150) over his last six games, dropping his season average to .247. He's added a .797 OPS, 14 home runs, 40 RBI and 52 runs scored across 94 contests.