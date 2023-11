Yastrzemski avoided arbitration with the Giants on Friday with a one-year, $7.9 million contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 33-year-old outfielder earned $6.1 million in 2023 while registering a .775 OPS with 15 home runs across 106 games for San Francisco. He had an .831 OPS against righties and should continue to fill a strong-side platoon role in 2024.