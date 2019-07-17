Yastrzemski 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-4 victory over the Rockies.

Yastrzemski followed up Monday's homer and three RBI with a repeat performance on Tuesday. The 28-year-old rookie needed this trip to Coors Field, as he was struggling to the tune of a .207/.226/.276 slash line over his previous 10 games. Yaz appears to have regained his hold on the starting left field job against righties, only ceding starts to Austin Slater or Tyler Austin with lefties on the mound.