Haniger will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a fractured right forearm, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Giants are expected to provide an updated timeline for Haniger's return Friday, but the upcoming surgery is something that will likely cause him to miss most -- if not all -- of what's left of the 2023 season. The veteran outfielder suffered the injury when he was struck by a Jack Flaherty pitch during Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.