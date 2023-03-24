Haniger (oblique) is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Haniger has been ramping up his activity level as he works his way back from a strained oblique, but he's going to run out of time. It does seem as though he could return when first eligible, and a backdated injured list stint would mean he would miss only six games.
