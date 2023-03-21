Haniger (oblique) resumed throwing and hitting Tuesday in Giants camp, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Haniger is now ahead of the estimated timeline in his recovery from a Grade 1 oblique strain, though it still seems doubtful that he will be fully ready for Opening Day. The best guess is that he makes his Giants debut in mid-April, assuming that he can avoid setbacks as he ramps back up into baseball activity.
