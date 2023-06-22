Haniger (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Haniger has been ruled out until late August after fracturing his right forearm, so this move was strictly procedural. Dalton Guthrie was added to the 40-man roster in Haniger's place.
