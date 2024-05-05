The Giants designated White for assignment on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The right-hander was acquired from the Blue Jays on April 20 and surrendered sever runs over 5.1 frames in three outings for the Giants. White should make his way to Triple-A Sacramento if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
