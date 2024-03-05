White is one of the top candidates to step into the rotation if either or both of Kevin Gausman (shoulder) and Alek Manoah (shoulder) aren't ready for Opening Day, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

White has shown increased velocity in camp, touching 97 mph with his fastball -- a boost he attributes to better health and mechanical tweaks. On the other hand, throwing harder hasn't meant throwing better so far this spring, as he's posted a rough 1:4 K:BB through three innings. The 29-year-old right-hander has posted miserable regular-season numbers for the Blue Jays since being acquired from the Dodgers, but he's out of minor-league options and Toronto isn't willing to give up on him just yet. Bowden Francis is the other main candidate for any open rotation spot.