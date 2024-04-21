The Giants acquired White from the Blue Jays on Saturday in exchange for cash consideration, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
White had been designated for assignment by Toronto. He is out of options, so he will be joining the Giants' 26-man roster and the team will need to make a corresponding move once he reports. White figures to fill a long relief role.
