The Brewers outrighted White to Triple-A Nashville on Monday after he cleared waivers, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

White doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so Milwaukee had to designate him for assignment and expose him to waivers last Thursday, when the team needed to clear room in the bullpen for Nashville call-up Kevin Herget. After being acquired from the Giants on May 10, White made six relief appearances for Milwaukee and gave up eight runs (six earned) over 8.1 innings. The right-hander has functioned as a starter for most of his professional career, so he could get stretched back out as a member of the rotation at Nashville.