The Brewers designated White for assignment Thursday.

White has bounced around with three different teams this season (Toronto, San Francisco and Milwaukee) and hasn't pitched well at any stop, accumulating a 7.23 ERA and 13:13 K:BB over 23.2 innings. The 29-year-old offers the ability to be used as a starter or reliever, but his lack of minor-league options could limit interest from teams via trade or waivers.