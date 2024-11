White signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Korea Baeseball Organization's SSG Landers on Friday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

White spent time last season with the Blue Jays, Giants and Brewers, putting up a 7.23 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 23.2 innings between the three clubs. Rather than spending another year in the States as an organizational depth piece, the 29-year-old righty will now take his talents overseas and look to put together a bounce-back campaign in Korea.