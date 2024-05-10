Milwaukee acquired White from San Francisco on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.

White has been traded twice in the past month, first moving to San Francisco from Toronto on April 20 before heading to Milwaukee on Friday. He's pitched 15.1 big-league innings in 2024, owning a 7.63 ERA and a 7:9 K:BB. Though White hasn't offered much to be excited about at the major-league level since posting a 3.66 ERA over 46.2 innings with the Dodgers in 2021, the Brewers have a strong track record developing pitchers, and Milwaukee is dealing with plenty of injured arms at the moment. He'll likely begin his tenure with the Brewers as a long-relief option but could eventually gain consideration for starts.