White (1-0) picked up the win Sunday against the Rays, allowing just one walk over three scoreless, hitless relief innings without striking out a batter.

While he wasn't dominant, the 29-year-old right-hander was effective after taking over from Kevin Gausman with one out in the fifth inning as he recorded his first win in the majors since May 17, 2022. White tossed 32 of 47 pitches for strikes but generated only three swinging strikes, relying on weak contact and good defense to get the job done. He won't be available for a few days after the extended outing, but Wes Parsons is also available for long-relief duties in the Toronto bullpen in the meantime.