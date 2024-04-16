White was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

White had permitted six earned runs with a 6:4 K:BB across 10 innings in a long relief role for the Jays. The 29-year-old holds just a career 4.99 ERA over 62 appearances (22 starts) at the big-league level, but with an ability to serve as rotation and/or bullpen depth, it's possible there will be some interest via trade or waivers.