White is projected to break camp on the Blue Jays' 26-man roster by Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star.

The 29-year-old right-hander has struggled during his time in Toronto after being acquired from the Dodgers in August 2022 and even lost his spot on the 40-man roster for a couple months this offseason, but he's out of minor-league options and the Jays can't afford to lose him on waivers given their lack of rotation depth. Should White open the season in the majors, he would likely be penciled into a long-relief role.