The Giants added McKenna to the 26-man roster Tuesday.

McKenna is in the starting lineup for the Giants as the right fielder and batting seventh. He was claimed off waivers by the Giants from Baltimore Saturday. The outfielder was pushed off the Orioles' 40-man roster May 13 to make room for Austin Hays. McKenna, who owns a .224/.302/.332 career slash line across four seasons in the majors, now gets another shot with San Francisco. The 27-year-old provides depth to the Giants outfield that is now without Jung Hoo Lee (shoulder) for the rest of the season.