The Giants claimed McKenna off waivers from Baltimore on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

McKenna was pushed off the Orioles' 40-man roster Monday to make room for Austin Hays' return from the injured list, but McKenna will have another opportunity to contribute in the big leagues as he moves to San Francisco. The 27-year-old outfielder owns a a .224/.302/.332 career slash line across four seasons in the majors, and he will provide depth to a Giants outfield that will be without Jung Hoo Lee (shoulder) for the rest of the season.