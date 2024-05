McKenna cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Sacramento, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McKenna was DFA'd for the second time this season Tuesday, though he will clear waivers this time around and remain within the Giants organization. The 27-year-old outfielder put up a .244/.333/.444 slash line with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, but he would likely have to further improve upon those numbers before drawing consideration for a return to San Francisco.