McKenna went 0-for-1 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-2 extra-inning win over the Mets.

McKenna entered the game as a pinch runner, stole second and scored on a LaMonte Wade single. It appears the Giants plan to use McKenna as a platoon partner for Mike Yastrzemski in right field -- the former is in the lineup versus Mets southpaw Sean Manaea for his second start in a Giants uniform. That platoon pairing is likely to last at least until Austin Slater (concussion) is able to return.