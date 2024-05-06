McKenna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 11-1 win over the Reds.

McKenna has gotten into the lineup against the last three southpaws the Orioles have faced -- twice in center field and once in left. The outfielder has three hits this season, two of which have left the yard. He's still unlikely to see much more than a short-side platoon role, and McKenna's stay on the major-league roster is likely to end once Austin Hays (calf) is activated from the injured list.